BRIEF-Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant Q1 net profit to RAS down at RUB 349,000

May 13 (Reuters) - Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 349,000 roubles ($5,349.56) versus 2.0 million roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 382.1 million roubles versus 446.6 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 6.8 million roubles versus 8.5 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 1.55 billion roubles versus 1.66 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1YpR4Ay Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2390 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)