BRIEF-Perrigo files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

May 13 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Says it has filed for non-timely 10-q at u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Still in the process of finalizing the tax impact related to omega pharma nv deal-based impairment charges

* Says company does not expect final determination of tax amount to impact the non-gaap results and non-gaap guidance

* Anticipates 3 months ended april 2, 2016 results to to be "significantly different" than results from corresponding 2015 period