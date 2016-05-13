FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Perrigo files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
May 13, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perrigo files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Says it has filed for non-timely 10-q at u.s. Sec - sec filing

* Still in the process of finalizing the tax impact related to omega pharma nv deal-based impairment charges

* Says company does not expect final determination of tax amount to impact the non-gaap results and non-gaap guidance

* Anticipates 3 months ended april 2, 2016 results to to be "significantly different" than results from corresponding 2015 period Source text (1.usa.gov/1X6ZMoB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

