May 13 (Reuters) - Alm. Brand A/S :

* Søren Boe Mortensen, CEO in Alm. Brand, has on May 12 purchased 84,380 Alm Brand shares as result of exercise of share options at cash value of about 1.4 million Danish crowns ($213,125)

* Søren Boe Mortensen sold the same day 84,380 Alm Brand shares at cash value of about 4.1 million Danish crowns ($1 = 6.5689 Danish crowns)