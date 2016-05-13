FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies posts Q1 loss $0.15/shr
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clean Diesel Technologies posts Q1 loss $0.15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly total revenue was $9.7 million, compared to $10.3 million

* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook for revenue to be between $39 million and $43 million

* Clean Diesel Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Continue to expect 2016 gross margin to be between 27 pct and 29 pct

* Plan to be breakeven on an income from continuing operations basis by the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $8.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $40.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TKgRiF )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.