FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-J C Penney on conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-J C Penney on conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* CEO on conf call- overreliance on apparel in Q1 hurt us when weather was not conducive, customers preferred spending on experiences

* Temperature in Feb warmer than expected leading us to take markdowns in March and April

* On conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

* CEO- “we will not apologize for our relentless efforts to reduce costs while protecting the top line”

* CFO- “this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending pattern”

* CFO- Q1 gross margin impacted by markdowns associated with the unseasonable weather

* Sephora, center core refresh, rebranded salons, expanded window offerings, appliances to have more impact in back half of year

* Inventory build heavily weighted towards key growth initiatives including center core, beauty, athletic, footwear and handbags

* On conf call - expect continued SG&A dollars savings for remainder of the year, but not to the magnitude of Q1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.