BRIEF-J C Penney on conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue

May 13 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc
* CEO on conf call- overreliance on apparel in Q1 hurt us when weather was not conducive, customers preferred spending on experiences
* Temperature in Feb warmer than expected leading us to take markdowns in March and April
* On conf call - expect customer discretionary spending patterns will continue
* CEO- “we will not apologize for our relentless efforts to reduce costs while protecting the top line”
* CFO- “this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending pattern”
* CFO- Q1 gross margin impacted by markdowns associated with the unseasonable weather
* Sephora, center core refresh, rebranded salons, expanded window offerings, appliances to have more impact in back half of year
* Inventory build heavily weighted towards key growth initiatives including center core, beauty, athletic, footwear and handbags
* On conf call - expect continued SG&A dollars savings for remainder of the year, but not to the magnitude of Q1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)