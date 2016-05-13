BRIEF-Newell brands will establish its new global headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey

May 13 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands Inc will establish its new global headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey

* Newell Brands Inc - New Jersey Economic Development Authority worked closely with Newell Brands to structure $27 million in tax incentives

* Newell Brands Inc - Will also invest in creating a second hub for advanced design, will expand its e-commerce activities to serve new larger co in same location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)