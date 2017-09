May 13 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc :

* HMRC informed Sportech that it has asked court of appeal for permission to appeal to Supreme Court against tax decision

* Has been advised that it should expect to hear whether HMRC have been granted right to appeal by court of appeal within next two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)