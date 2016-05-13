FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canyon Capital withdraws proxy materials filed in connection with Ambac's annual meeting
May 13, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canyon Capital withdraws proxy materials filed in connection with Ambac's annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Canyon Capital Advisors LLC says has determined to withdraw proxy materials filed in connection with ambac’s 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Canyon Capital Advisors LLC says “urges” stockholders to vote against ambac’s proposal seeking stockholder approval for management’s compensation

* Canyon Capital Advisors LLC says has determined to withdraw proxy material “to encourage” ambac’s new board to begin “its important work immediately” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

