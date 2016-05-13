FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P cuts Egypt's sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P cuts Egypt's sovereign credit outlook to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Revises Egypt sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is B-

* Egypt’s economic recovery will likely continue to suffer from foreign exchange shortages, and external and fiscal financing pressures

* Negative outlook reflects view that Egypt’s external and fiscal vulnerabilities might increase further over the next 12 months

* Project that Egypt’s real GDP growth will weaken to 3% in 2016, after rebounding to 4.2% in 2015

* Fiscal consolidation proceeding slower than anticipated

* Continue to expect lower energy prices, revenue raising measures to lead to somewhat lower deficits in the next few years Source text - bit.ly/1UYW6VK

