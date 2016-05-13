FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oil tanker firm Frontline terminates charter contract with Ship Finance
May 13, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oil tanker firm Frontline terminates charter contract with Ship Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Frontline says:

* Has agreed with Ship Finance to terminate the long-term charter for the 1998-built VLCC Front Vanguard. Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an unrelated third party.

* We expect the vessel to cease operating as a conventional tanker and the charter with Ship Finance is expected to terminate in the second quarter of 2016.

* Frontline has agreed a compensation payment to Ship Finance of approximately $0.4 million for the termination of the current charter.

* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 13 vessels, including 11 VLCCs and two Suezmax tankers. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

