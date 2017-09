May 13 (Reuters) - Locindus SA :

* Q1 net banking profit 4.3 million euros ($4.85 million) versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 1.8 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Production planned for 2016 will be close to that of the previous year