May 13 (Reuters) - Noemalife SpA :

* Q1 revenue from sales and services 14.7 million euros ($16.60 million) versus 14.9 million euros a year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 0.9 million euros, in line with Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)