BRIEF-CDC says Salmonella outbreak linked to Alfalfa sprouts appears to be over
#Healthcare
May 13, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CDC says Salmonella outbreak linked to Alfalfa sprouts appears to be over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC provides update regarding multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts

* U.S. CDC says eight ill people were hospitalized; no deaths were reported in outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to Alfalfa sprouts

* U.S. CDC - 26 people infected with outbreak strains of Salmonella Muenchen (25 people) or Salmonella Kentucky (1 person) were reported from 12 states

* U.S. CDC says Salmonella outbreak appears to be over; according to FDA, no sprouts from the contaminated seed lot are expected to be on the market Source text - 1.usa.gov/1PVWKzb (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
