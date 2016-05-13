BRIEF-Altin: Alpine Select requests to convene EGM to decide about distribution of special dividend

May 13 (Reuters) - Altin AG

* Informs that Alpine Select requests to convene an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for Altin AG for purpose of taking a decision with regards to a distribution of a special dividend

* According to motion submitted, shareholders are asked to decide at meeting on a cash distribution in total amount of 24.00 Swiss francs ($24.59) per registered Altin share

* Distribution to be executed by means of capital reduction by repayment of par value of 16.97 Swiss francs per share and by means of distribution of special dividend out of reserves in amount of 7.03 Swiss francs per share ($1 = 0.9760 Swiss francs)