FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MUFG to report credit lines worth 10.4 trillion yen for resource-related businesses- Nikkei
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MUFG to report credit lines worth 10.4 trillion yen for resource-related businesses- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Is Expected To Announce It Has 10.4 Trillion Yen Worth Of Credit Lines Open For Resource

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will reveal monday it is the world’s largest lender to resource-related businesses - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is expected to announce it has 10.4 trillion yen worth of credit lines open for resource-related businesses- Nikkei

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will also disclose its bad-loan ratio, among other business metrics - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1TCeYVw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.