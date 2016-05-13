FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third Point dissolves stake in Morgan Stanley, takes stake in Broadcom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 225,000 shares in Intercontinental Exchange

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Morgan Stanley

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Allergan plc by 7.4 percent to 5.0 million shares

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 10.3 percent to 1.8 million class A shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.3 million shares in Broadcom Ltd

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Williams Clayton Energy Inc

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6

