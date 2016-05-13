FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Avago, Axalta
#Funds News
May 13, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Avago, Axalta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Third Point Llc Takes Share Stake Of 6.0 Mln Shares In Baxalta Inc

* Third point llc dissolves share stake in avago technologies ltd

* Third point llc dissolves share stake in axalta coating systems ltd

* Third point llc ups share stake in yum brands inc by to 5.5 million shares from 75,300 shares

* Third point llc takes share stake of 11.7 million shares in nomad holdings ltd

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
