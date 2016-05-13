FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molina Healthcare says Commonwealth Of Puerto Rico paid 3 weekly installments for April
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare says Commonwealth Of Puerto Rico paid 3 weekly installments for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc

* As of April 29, 2016, commonwealth of puerto rico had paid us first three weekly installments due for month of April 2016

* Subsequently received from Puerto Rico fourth and final installment of premiums for april month of service

* Puerto Rico Health Insurance administrator notified would be unable that time to make fourth and final payment of capitation amount due for April

* Believes that commonwealth will continue to pay premiums on a timely basis - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
