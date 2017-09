May 13 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* Estimates it will incur approximately $18 million to $22 million of pre-tax charges primarily during q2 of 2016 - sec filing

* Pre-Tax charges in connection with company’s entrance into purchase and sale agreement to divest certain cardiovascular products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)