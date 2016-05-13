FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Teijin will boost its carbon fiber output capacity by constructing a plant in the U.S. State of South Carolina - Nikkei

* Teijin will invest roughly 30 billion yen to set up a facility capable of churning out up to 3,000 tons of carbon fiber a year - Nikkei

* U.S. plant will lift Teijin’s carbon fiber output capacity by about 30 pct to 14,500 tons - Nikkei

* Teijin plans to acquire site stretching 1.8 million sq. meters by end of june and finalize detailed plant designs by end of fy 2016- nikkei

* Teijin's new plant is slated to begin production in the fiscal year ending march 2019 - nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Tbha6L) Further company coverage:

