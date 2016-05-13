FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Third Point dissolves share stake in eBay, cuts in Time Warner
#Funds News
May 13, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third Point dissolves share stake in eBay, cuts in Time Warner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Third Point Llc

* Third Point Llc Takes Share Stake Of 1.5 Mln Shares In Twenty First Centy Fox Inc - Sec filing

* Third point llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in lowes cos inc

* Third point llc dissolves share stake in ebay inc

* Third point llc ups share stake in kraft heinz co to 500,000 shares

* Third point llc cuts share stake in time warner cable inc by 14.3 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Third point llc cuts share stake in roper technologies inc by 6.9 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
