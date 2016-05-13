FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in VMware, Chubb
May 13, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in VMware, Chubb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in VMware inc

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Danaher Corp del by 64.4 percent to 3.7 million shares

* Third point llc dissolves share stake in liberty global plc

* Third point llc cuts share stake in amgen inc by 66.8 percent to 3.0 million shares

* Third point llc cuts share stake in j m smucker co by 53.0 percent to 775,000 shares

* Third point llc ups share stake in molson coors brewing co by 7.5 percent to 2.2 million class b shares

* Third point llc takes share stake of 2.4 million shares in chubb limited

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: (1.usa.gov/1sl5dW1) Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: (1.usa.gov/1ZOkGb6) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

