May 13, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in GM, Dissolves in United Continental Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in general motors co by 81.0 percent to 2.4 million shares

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in united continental holdings inc

* Appaloosa lp ups share stake in allergan plc by 86.1 percent to 279,109 shares

* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in kinder morgan inc del by 52.4 percent to 4.5 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of march 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of december 31, 2015

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: - 1.usa.gov/1s7W6Hl

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1ZOnmpg (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

