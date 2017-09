May 13 (Reuters) - Mag Silver Corp :

* Mag Silver Corp says adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing rights plan

* Mag Silver Corp says existing shareholder rights plan will remain in place until conclusion of Mag’s upcoming meeting of shareholders

* Mag Silver Corp sets trigger at 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)