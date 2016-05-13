BRIEF-LAM Research, KLA-Tencor receive clearance from authorities in Germany, Ireland, Israel and Taiwan

May 13 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp
* Lam research and kla-tencor business combination update
* Lam research corp says companies have received clearance from competition authorities in germany, ireland, israel and taiwan
* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from united states department of justice
* Companies are working with staff of doj on terms of a consent decree
* Companies are in discussions with competition regulators in other jurisdictions
* Doj request in connection with proposed transaction between companies
* Expect transaction to close in third calendar quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )