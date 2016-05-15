FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit
May 15, 2016 / 9:59 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp :

* Energy Transfer Equity responds to third Williams lawsuit

* Disappointed that Williams, rather than engaging in discussions, has chosen to file a third separate lawsuit

* Says filing of lawsuits has contributed materially to very delay in SEC review and proceeding towards a stockholder meeting

* Before this suit was filed, making progress towards clearing all sec comments and close to finalizing proxy statement

* Good faith efforts were reinforced by recent agreement with Williams to amend merger agreement

* Even if Williams stockholders approve ,merger willnot be able to close due to failure of material closing condition

* Williams’ latest lawsuit is an attempt to gain undue leverage in and undermine future discussions regarding pending merger

* Williams has taken steps to limit communications with board members, didnot respond to recent request before filing suit

* Intends to continue trying to cooperate,comply with obligations under merger agreement

* Says will also having to defend itself against multiple lawsuits filed by Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
