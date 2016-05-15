FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeura announces deal with Statoil in Turkey
May 15, 2016 / 11:14 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeura announces deal with Statoil in Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy :

* Valeura Announces Binding Letter Agreement With Statoil For Farm Out on Banarli licences in Turkey

* Says under terms of letter agreement, Statoil will fund exploration program in deep formations on Banarli licence

* Completion of phase 3 Statoil would have invested at least $36 million to complete earning of its 50% interest in Banarli licences

* Says following earning phase, Statoil will have option to assume operatorship of joint venture.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

