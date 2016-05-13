BRIEF-BBCN, Wilshire say combined company to be called "Hope Bancorp Inc"

May 13 (Reuters) - BBCN Bancorp Inc

* BBCN and wilshire announce new name of combined company and senior leadership team following merger completion

* BBCN bancorp chairman and ceo kevin s. Kim will continue as president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Douglas j. Goddard, currently bbcn’s executive vice president and cfo, will serve in same capacity for combined company

* Alex ko, currently wilshire’s executive vice president and cfo, will be deputy chief financial officer for combined co

* Combined company will be named "hope bancorp, inc." upon merger completion