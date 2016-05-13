BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals says received demand for arbitration from CEO Ricardo Gonzalez

May 13 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* On May 12, received a demand for arbitration from Ricardo Gonzalez, company’s chief executive officer - sec filing

* Gonzalez claiming he was “terminated without cause”, alternatively, claiming he resigned in accordance with section 4G of employment agreement

* Notified Gonzalez his “failure to undertake responsibilities”, otherwise work after being ordered to do so constituted effective resignation

* Rejected resignation of Gonzalez pursuant to section 4G of his employment agreement

* Notified Gonzalez that failure to return to work after expiration of cure period in employment agreement constituted cause for termination

* On May 9, Brent Larson, chief financial officer, was approved for short term disability by company’s insurance carrier

* Brent Larson no longer acting as CFO

* Jed Latkin, interim COO expected to function as principal executive officer, principal financial, accounting officer till replacements are hired