FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 16, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Group revenue up 7.5 pct (6.0 pct*) and group service revenue up 7.4 pct (5.8 pct*) for year ended 31 march 2016

* FY headline earnings per share up 2.7 pct to 883 cents per share

* Final dividend per share of 400 cents

* Expect data demand to continue to grow strongly a

* Revise our medium-term targets upwards to low to mid single digit group service revenue growth, mid to high single digit group ebitda growth

* Sees group capital expenditure of 12 - 14 pct of group revenue over next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.