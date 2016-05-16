BRIEF-South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Group revenue up 7.5 pct (6.0 pct*) and group service revenue up 7.4 pct (5.8 pct*) for year ended 31 march 2016

* FY headline earnings per share up 2.7 pct to 883 cents per share

* Final dividend per share of 400 cents

* Expect data demand to continue to grow strongly a

* Revise our medium-term targets upwards to low to mid single digit group service revenue growth, mid to high single digit group ebitda growth

* Sees group capital expenditure of 12 - 14 pct of group revenue over next three years