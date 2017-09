May 16 (Reuters) - Maisons du Monde SAS IPO-MAIS.PA:

* Launches IPO on Euronext Paris

* Indicative price range of the offer between 16.50 euros and 22.25 euros ($18.65 - $25.16) per share

* Size of offer about 325 - 385 million euros

* Over allotment option of up to 15 percent permitted

* Final price of offer expected May 26

* Final price of offer expected May 26

* Offer opens on may 16 ($1 = 0.8845 euros)