FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dignitana carries out private placement and rights issue of total SEK 52.5 million
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 16, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dignitana carries out private placement and rights issue of total SEK 52.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB :

* Carries out private placement and rights issue of total 52.5 million Swedish crowns ($6.38 million)

* Private placement is of 33.1 million crowns and rights issue of 19.4 million crowns

* Subscription price in both issuances is 15 crowns per share

* Main investor in private placement is American company, Hodges Capital Management

* In rights issue 13 existing shares entitle to subscribe for 1 new share

* Will use proceeds of 15 million crowns on product development and actions aiming at reducing production costs of DigniCap system

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2339 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.