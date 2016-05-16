FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips sets indicative price range of Lighting IPO at EUR 18.50-22.50 per share
May 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philips sets indicative price range of Lighting IPO at EUR 18.50-22.50 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Royal Philips and Philips Lighting IPO-PLBV.AS announce indicative price range and offer size of planned IPO of Philips Lighting and publication of prospectus

* Indicative price range offering set at between 18.50-22.50 euros ($20.92-25.45) (inclusive) per offered share

* Says implied market capitalisation is 2.78-3.38 billion euros

* Says implied enterprise value Philips Lighting (including debt and debt-like items) is 4.32-4.92 billion euros

* Philips is offering 37.5 million existing shares, representing 25 pct of company’s shares

* Proceeds of the offering would be about 694-844 million euros prior to any exercies of over-allotment option

* Philips and Philips Lighting will be subject to a lock-up of 180 days, and Philips Lighting board of management will be subject to lock up of 360 days

* Up to 10 pct of offering reserved for preferential allocation to retail investors in the Netherlands

* Offer and subscription period starts 9:00 CEST on May 16

* Final offer price expected to be announced on May 26

* Granted underwriters over-allotment option for up to an additional 15 pct of the number of offered shares

* Offered shares and maximum number of over-allotment shares together represent 28.75 pct of company’s shares

* Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for offering

Source text: philips.to/24U4gBz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
