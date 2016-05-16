FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kesko sales rise 6 percent in April
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kesko sales rise 6 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj

* Says sales increased in April

* Says sales in April 2016 totalled eur 810.7 million euros ($917.06 million) and were up 6.1 percent. In comparable terms, sales increased by 2.5 percent in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lahikauppa

* Says grocery trade in April were 418.9 million euros and increased by 7.3 percent from the previous year

* Says sales of the home improvement and speciality goods trade were 315.5 million euros, and comparable sales increased by 7.4% in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

