BRIEF-Icap Newco Plc announces new name: NEX Group Plc
May 16, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Icap Newco Plc announces new name: NEX Group Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* ICAP Newco Plc announces new company name: NEX Group Plc

* As part of transaction agreement, ICAP brand will be transferred to Tullett Prebon

* ICAP will begin to trade as NEX Group Plc from day one following completion of proposed transaction, when new name will be adopted

* Completion of transaction with Tullett Prebon continues to be expected before end of 2016

* Company is expected to use symbol NXG as its trading ticker symbol following completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
