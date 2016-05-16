BRIEF-Icap Newco Plc announces new name: NEX Group Plc

May 16 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc

* ICAP Newco Plc announces new company name: NEX Group Plc

* As part of transaction agreement, ICAP brand will be transferred to Tullett Prebon

* ICAP will begin to trade as NEX Group Plc from day one following completion of proposed transaction, when new name will be adopted

* Completion of transaction with Tullett Prebon continues to be expected before end of 2016

* Company is expected to use symbol NXG as its trading ticker symbol following completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: