May 16 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Sale of Zimbabwe government treasury bills by Blanket Mine

* 49% owned Zimbabwean subsidiary, Blanket mine, sold treasury bills issued by Zimbabwe government for gross value of about $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)