BRIEF-Moody's says improving funding profiles for Russian banks set to continue in 2016
May 16, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says improving funding profiles for Russian banks set to continue in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Moody‘s: Improving funding profiles for russian banks set to continue in 2016

* Moody‘s: Russian banks are now stronger than those in most of the other major emerging markets in terms of their market funds ratio

* Moody’s on Russia: improved funding profiles are driven by strong deposit growth and allow banks to reduce reliance on CBR funding

* Moody‘s: in 2016, russian banks’ strong funding and liquidity metrics are likely to continue, with deposit growth likely to outpace loan growth again

* Moody’s on russian banks: expects increasing money supply to have positive impact on funding costs, which are likely to reduce for all banks

* Moody's on Russian banks: outlook for system remains negative, driven by expectation of asset quality deterioration and downward pressure on capital Source text : (bit.ly/24UbFAQ) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

