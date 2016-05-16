BRIEF-Fitch says hypothetical "Brexit" scenario impact uncertain

May 16 (Reuters) - Fitch On Brexit

* Hypothetical “Brexit” scenario impact uncertain

* Base case is that the uk will vote to remain in the eu

* “remain” scenario would be mildly credit positive across sectors

* Sovereign rating would be subject to review in event of a ‘leave’ vote

* Favourable exit terms are unlikely to affect bank ratings

* In leave scenarios uk exporters would benefit from improved price competitiveness, due to sterling’s depreciation Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)