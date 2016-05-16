BRIEF-Mcdermott International, units enter into amendment No. 4 to credit agreement

May 16 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc :

* On may 12, 2016, co, co’s units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - sec filing

* Mcdermott international inc says aggregate letter of credit commitments under the credit agreement are now $450.0 million

* Amendment no. 4 amended credit agreement to increase applicable margin payable on term loan thereunder by 3.0% per annum

* On may 13, 2016, Mcdermott voluntarily prepaid $75.0 million of term loan under credit agreement

* Mcdermott international inc says maturity date of letter of credit facility commitments is now April 22, 2019 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1OvsWHk