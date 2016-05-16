FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch: 'Brexit' would increase downside risks to EU sovereigns
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch: 'Brexit' would increase downside risks to EU sovereigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* 'Brexit' would increase downside risks to EU sovereigns

* "We would not expect to take any immediate negative rating actions on other eu sovereigns if UK left"

* Negative actions would become more likely in medium term if economic impact were severe or significant political risks materialised

* EU countries could gain from shift of some FDI from UK to EU

* Brexit could precipitate scotland leaving UK, which might intensify secessionist pressures in other parts of EU, such as Catalonia in Spain

* Brexit could boost anti-EU, other populist political parties, make EU leaders reluctant to implement unpopular policies with long-term economic benefits

* Fears of other countries leaving could widen bond spreads for "peripheral" countries, potentially increasing average cost of debt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
