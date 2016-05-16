BRIEF-Fitch: China thermal-power oversupply to worsen

May 16 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* China thermal-power oversupply to worsen

* Overcapacity in thermal-power generation in China is likely to worsen in 2016 to 2017

* Expects investment returns in thermal-power sector to remain generally robust in short term

* Believes that China will take further measures to rein in investments in the thermal power sector

* However in longer run, severe overcapacity, without tariff controls by government, could cause competition that hurts returns

* Believes that China will take further measures to rein in investments in sector Source text for Eikon: