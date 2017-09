May 16 (Reuters) - Rouge Resources Ltd :

* Says appointed Peter Leitch as chief executive officer and Melinda Coghill as chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Says Jim Burns, Steven Chan, Darcy Krell, David Mark, Ronald Mcgregor and Linda Smith have resigned from the board