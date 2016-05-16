FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Health Inc enters into share purchase agreement with Armed Forces Services Corp
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magellan Health Inc enters into share purchase agreement with Armed Forces Services Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc :

* Entered into a share purchase agreement with armed forces services corporation

* Deal for cash purchase price at closing equal to $117.5 million, subject to adjustment - SEC filing

* Deal includes potential contingent payments up to a maximum aggregate amount of $10.0 million payable after closing of transaction

* Certain “key” members of AFSC’s management will reinvest a portion of their proceeds in Magellan restricted common stock

* Agreement provides for co, unit's purchase from Armed Forces Services Corp of all of outstanding equity interests in AFSC Source text: 1.usa.gov/1OvsqJl Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
