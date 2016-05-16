BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad sells 436 rental apartments to SPP Fastigheter

May 16 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Acquires building rights for about 700 homes in Central Södertälje

* Sells 436 rental apartments that are to be developed on about two thirds of the property to SPP Fastigheter AB

* Says total property value at completion of this first phase of project is estimated at about 750 million Swedish crowns ($91.04 million)

* Says first occupancy is estimated to take place in 2018