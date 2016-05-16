FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Builders FirstSource to call for partial redemption of $35 mln of outstanding 7.625% secured notes
May 16, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Builders FirstSource to call for partial redemption of $35 mln of outstanding 7.625% secured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Builders FirstSource Inc

* On May 12, 2016, elected to call for partial redemption of $35 million amount of outstanding 7.625% secured notes due 2021

* Redemption price is equal to 103% of amount of notes redeemed, plus accrued, unpaid interest to, but not including, redemption date

* The redemption date will be on may 27, 2016

* Upon partial redemption by company of notes, about $583 million aggregate principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding Source text (1.usa.gov/1ThcY90) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

