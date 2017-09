May 16 (Reuters) - Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs annex to construction deal with Echo-Opolska Business Park Sp. z o.o. SKA rising value of deal by 0.4 million zlotys to 3.1 million zlotys ($802,402) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)