BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for Nitropress and Isuprel
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for Nitropress and Isuprel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expanded discounts for Nitropress and Isuprel

* Under enhanced program, all hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10%

* All hospitals are eligible for a rebate of at least 10%, with rebates totaling 20%, 30% or 40% based on volume bought during a calendar quarter for hospitals that purchase large volumes of relevant drug

* Hospitals will receive these discounts primarily through their group purchasing organization

* Hospitals that don’t buy drugs through a gpo can access program by contacting Valeant customer service

* Rebate program is effective immediately, with hospitals receiving rebates after end of quarter in which purchases were made

* Atient access and pricing committee also confirmed that there would be no further price increases for these products or reductions to discount levels in rebate program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
