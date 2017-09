May 16 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As of May 17 Pernod Ricard SA will list a 600 million euro ($679.5 million) bond on Euronext Paris

* Issue price: 99.871 pct

* Interest rate: 1.5 pct

* Redemption date: May 18, 2026 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)