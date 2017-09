May 16 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* CapMan Credit becomes Nest Capital and announces the 100 million euros ($113.22 million) first close of its new fund

* Nest Capital is an independent investment partnership within the CapMan Group

* CapMan has committed 2 million euros to the fund

