BRIEF-Theratechnologies and partner evaluating steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation
May 16, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Theratechnologies and partner evaluating steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc

* Decided to withdraw marketing authorization application for registration of 2 mg/vial presentation of tesamorelin in Brazil

* Co and its partner are currently evaluating required steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation

* Decision by co, Sanofi based on receipt of questions asked by regulatory authority, ANVISA

* Decision by co, Sanofi also based on , fact that presentation is no longer available in any other territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
