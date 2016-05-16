BRIEF-Theratechnologies and partner evaluating steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation

May 16 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc

* Decided to withdraw marketing authorization application for registration of 2 mg/vial presentation of tesamorelin in Brazil

* Co and its partner are currently evaluating required steps to seek and obtain approval of 1 mg/vial presentation

* Decision by co, Sanofi based on receipt of questions asked by regulatory authority, ANVISA

* Decision by co, Sanofi also based on , fact that presentation is no longer available in any other territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)